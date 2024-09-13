VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $6.71 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

