Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

EDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 72,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

