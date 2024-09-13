Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $9,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 185,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

