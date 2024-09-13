Volt Power Group Limited (ASX:VPR) Insider Simon Higgins Purchases 46,782,970 Shares of Stock

Volt Power Group Limited (ASX:VPR – Get Free Report) insider Simon Higgins acquired 46,782,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,565.94 ($62,377.29).

Volt Power Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

Get Volt Power Group alerts:

About Volt Power Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Volt Power Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of power generation and hydrogen production technology solutions, and mining equipment in Australia. It offers mobile solar light and communications towers comprising solar/battery energy storage system and illumination solution under the EcoQuip brand name; Accretive Thermal Energy Node, a waste heat recovery and zero emission electricity generation technology; HYTEN technology, a waste heat to hydrogen production system; and sample crushing equipment and solutions for the use in mining, mineral processing, and assay laboratory industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.