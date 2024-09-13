Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004516 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $73.85 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,154,274.53926637 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.61706979 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,022,286.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

