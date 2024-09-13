Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 96.1% in August

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 323,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Waldencast Stock Performance
Shares of WALD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $92,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
