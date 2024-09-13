Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 3%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.61. 2,878,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 15,977,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

