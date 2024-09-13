Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $74,215,640.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,413,426. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
