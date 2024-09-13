Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HDV stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

