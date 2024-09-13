Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $497.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.