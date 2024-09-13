Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $198,536.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steven Clive Miller sold 99,816 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,657,943.76.

Warby Parker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.