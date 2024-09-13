Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Waters worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Waters by 2,134.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

