Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

