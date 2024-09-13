Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,558,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 167,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

