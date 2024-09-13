Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WIW stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

