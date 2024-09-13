Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PAI opened at $12.69 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 881,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 157,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.