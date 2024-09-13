Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.29

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.287 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.28.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
