Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 812.2% from the August 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,406 shares of company stock valued at $683,315 over the last 90 days. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of WHLR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,500. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $547.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

