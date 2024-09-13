Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFCM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

