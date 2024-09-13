WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90. 97,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 397,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

