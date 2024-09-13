Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 129,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,021,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $64,295,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $7,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

