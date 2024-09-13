Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Workiva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WK
Workiva Price Performance
NYSE:WK opened at $70.92 on Friday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $4,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Workiva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.