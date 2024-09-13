Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Workiva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:WK opened at $70.92 on Friday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $4,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Workiva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

