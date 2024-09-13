WPWealth LLP Acquires New Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.1% in the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 562.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 54,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.