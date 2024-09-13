WPWealth LLP Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

WPWealth LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December (BATS:PDEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.