WPWealth LLP Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

WPWealth LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

