WPWealth LLP Purchases 32,441 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.74 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

