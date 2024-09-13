WPWealth LLP Reduces Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

WPWealth LLP decreased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,724 shares during the quarter. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 0.8% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of IOCT opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

