WPWealth LLP Trims Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

WPWealth LLP cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP owned about 0.37% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $4,116,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.6% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 698,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $815,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.6 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

