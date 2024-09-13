Wrapped CRO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $960,765.25 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $70.03 million and $960,765.25 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 854,988,659 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 857,233,292.4426767. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.0805993 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $591,860.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

