Wrapped HBAR One Day Volume Hits $823,889.07 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $823,889.07 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,856,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

