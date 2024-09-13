Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

Shares of AIXI stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.