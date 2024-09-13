XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. XYO has a market capitalization of $60.11 million and $854,570.87 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,557.08 or 1.00003950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00434525 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $886,567.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.