Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 2,658 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

