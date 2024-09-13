Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $116,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.