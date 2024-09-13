Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $447,000 Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,839 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWSC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 15,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $49,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 394,377 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,251.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock worth $3,155,772. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered PowerSchool from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

