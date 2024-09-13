Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $84,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $48.25 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

