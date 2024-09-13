Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

