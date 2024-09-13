Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 19,855 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Riskified were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 19.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Riskified by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Riskified by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $7,949,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Riskified Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

