Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $13.24 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

