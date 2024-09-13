Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD stock remained flat at $4.47 during trading on Thursday. 43,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,662. The company has a market capitalization of $388.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.