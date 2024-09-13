Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
YRD stock remained flat at $4.47 during trading on Thursday. 43,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,662. The company has a market capitalization of $388.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
