ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0450

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $418,305.38 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

