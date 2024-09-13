Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $77.22 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,472,369,193 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 60,472,369,193.49041 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00112576 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $10,442,838.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

