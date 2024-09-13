ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $16.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $16.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 676,888 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.97%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.