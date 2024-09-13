Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,349 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 111.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

