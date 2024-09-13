Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. National Grid accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

