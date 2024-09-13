Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $5,179,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after buying an additional 137,632 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 488.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 3.1 %

MEDP opened at $344.94 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen cut their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.