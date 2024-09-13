Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 10.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $133,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $127.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $130.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

