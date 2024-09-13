Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,598 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $4,027,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $21,970,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $367.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

