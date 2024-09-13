Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day moving average is $356.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

