zkSync Hits 1-Day Volume of $42.38 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $429.05 million and $42.38 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.11526117 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $42,869,671.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

