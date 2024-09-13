Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $242,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.54.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

